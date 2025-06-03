Resident Spotlight: Dr. Macy Rowan Published 9:41 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Dr. Macy Rowan’s passion for healthcare is deeply rooted in her upbringing in Valdosta, Georgia, where she was surrounded by a family immersed in the medical field. With a mother who is a registered nurse and a father who is a pharmacist, Rowan’s early exposure to healthcare laid the foundation for her decision to pursue medicine.

“My parents have worked in healthcare their entire lives, so I have seen firsthand how rewarding and impactful the profession can be,” said Rowan. “I was inspired by the difference they have made in people’s lives and knew I wanted to have that same kind of impact on my community, especially in rural South Georgia.”

After earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia, Rowan continued her medical journey at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine – South Georgia Campus in Moultrie, where she fell in love with the area.

“My ultimate goal for residency was to train close to home,” she explained. “Moultrie felt like the perfect fit, not only because it’s close to my roots but because my late grandfather, Buie Rowan, was from here. Although he didn’t get to see me become a physician, I like to think he would be proud of me continuing the family legacy in this community.”

Rowan chose Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program because of its supportive environment and commitment to improving healthcare in South Georgia. She had the opportunity to complete an audition rotation at the program during her fourth year of medical school and immediately felt a connection to the hospital, residents, and faculty.

“I was drawn to the community, the faculty’s dedication to resident education, and the focus on advocacy for healthcare in rural South Georgia,” she said. “This program is everything I wanted in a residency, and I truly enjoy being here every day.”

So far, Rowan’s residency experience has exceeded her expectations.

“My time at Georgia South has been wonderful! I couldn’t imagine training anywhere else,” she said. “The attending physicians, whether inpatient or outpatient, are incredibly supportive and always pushing us to be the best versions of ourselves.”

Looking ahead, Rowan’s long-term goal is clear. She wants to continue serving the South Georgia community, likely in an outpatient setting.

“Serving rural South Georgia has always been my dream. I want to help address the need for primary care physicians in this area, especially where they are needed most.”

Family medicine was a natural fit for Rowan, who has enjoyed a variety of clinical rotations.

“It allows me to do a little bit of everything, which I love,” she shared. “It’s an opportunity to manage chronic illnesses, focus on preventative healthcare, and build strong relationships with my patients to help them take control of their own health.”

Her decision to train at Colquitt Regional was influenced by the hospital’s reputation for providing exceptional care in an underserved area.

“Colquitt Regional is a cornerstone of healthcare in this region, and being part of that is incredibly exciting,” said Rowan. “The people here are some of the most welcoming I’ve ever worked with, and I truly enjoy the work environment.”

Outside of work, Rowan enjoys antique shopping and thrifting, a hobby she shares with her family.

“Our family vacations were never complete without a stop at an antique mall along the way,” she said.

An interesting fact about Rowan? She has an identical twin sister, who is also a doctor—though she practices veterinary medicine.

“We’re both Dr. Rowan,” she said. “If my patients are ever in Warner Robins, Georgia, they can see the whole family—just two different types of doctors.”