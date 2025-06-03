Rep. Cannon appointed

to the Georgia Joint

Defense Commission Published 8:34 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

ATLANTA – State Representative Chas Cannon (R-Moultrie) was recently appointed by House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington) to serve on the Georgia Joint Defense Commission. Established under Senate Bill 395, which was signed into law in 2018, the commission advises the governor and the Georgia General Assembly on defense and military matters both within the state and at the national level.

“I’m honored to be appointed by Speaker Burns to serve on the Georgia Joint Defense Commission,” said Rep. Cannon. “As a veteran and member of the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, I’m deeply committed to supporting our service members and strengthening our state’s role in national defense. Georgia’s military installations and personnel are critical to both our state’s economy and our country’s security, and I look forward to contributing to policies that protect and advance their mission.”

In addition to advising the governor and the Georgia General Assembly on military and defense issues at both the state and national levels, the Georgia Joint Defense Commission develops policies to support the long-term viability of Georgia’s military communities, strengthens ties between local communities and military installations and serves as a task force to prepare for potential base realignments or closures within the state. The commission is also required to produce an annual report on the status of the state’s military assets, as well as any strategic planning efforts for navigating potential base realignments or closures of military installations.

Rep. Cannon will serve on the commission for a term concurrent with his term in the Georgia House of Representatives.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Rep. Cannon served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Rep. Cannon represents the citizens of District 172, which includes Colquitt County, as well as portions of Cook and Thomas counties. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2023 and currently serves as vice chairman of the Special Committee on Resource Management. He also serves on the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, Defense and Veterans Affairs, Information and Audits, Natural Resources and Environment and Ways and Means committees.