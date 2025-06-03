Recreation Authority offers summer sewing workshops Published 9:44 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

MOULTRIE – This summer the Moultrie-Colquitt County Recreation Authority will offer sewing workshops.

The America 250 Workshops are open to ages 12 and up. In conjunction with the upcoming America 250 Celebration in July 2026, MCCPRA will be offering a variety of patriotic projects in the coming year.

Make a patriotic table runner or wall hanging, Wednesdays, from 3 to 5 p.m., during the month of June. It is $20 per person and includes all supplies and instruction. Some sewing skills are required.

Learn the art of latch hook and create a 12” x 2” patriotic wall hanging or small rug. This class will meet on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., during the month of June. The cost is $15 person and includes all supplies and instruction. No skills required.

The Kitchen Sifter Wind Chime workshop will take place Monday, June 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Ryce Community Center. The cost is $20 per person and all supplies and tools are provided. The class is limited to eight participants 15 and up.

The Rag Quilt Workshop was such a popular event MCCPRA is offering it again. Choose from fabric on hand or bring 4-5 yards of fabrics of choice. Classes will take place in Shaw Gym Sewing Room. The cost is $10 and this workshop is open to 15 and up.

Camp Create Sewing Camp and More will be offered Monday July 21 through Friday, July 25, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m, each day for ages 10-17. The overall project will be a lap-size tied quilt. Other projects will include a variety of crafts projects throughout the week including jewelry making, wind chimes, decoupage planter and more. Participants will need to bring a sack lunch, water bottles and snacks each day. All supplies are included in the registration cost. No sewing skills required. The cost is $100 per student with a maximum of 10.