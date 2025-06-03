Never Lost to have

CASA volunteer

training in Moultrie Published 8:47 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

MOULTRIE – Never Lost, Inc. announces the upcoming Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer training class taking place weekly in July. The training is open to community members interested in becoming advocates for children in foster care.

CASA Volunteers are sworn-in officers of Juvenile Court who work diligently to ensure children in foster care receive the support and advocacy they need to achieve permanency and safety. This nationally accredited training program prepares individuals to advocate for the best interests of children, providing a crucial voice in and out of the courtroom.

The CASA Volunteer Pre-Service Training Program will be held in Colquitt County over four sessions in July. Each class is designed to empower and equip volunteers with the knowledge and skills necessary to advocate effectively. Upon completing the program, CASA volunteers will be sworn in as Officers of the Court and will play a vital role in helping children navigate the foster care system and achieve stability.

Once assigned to an open case in Juvenile Court, CASA volunteers are expected to maintain monthly contact with the child. They conduct independent assessments, communicate with all parties involved in the case, and provide recommendations to the court based on the child’s best interest.

“Our CASA volunteers are champions for the children they serve,” said Wendy Greene, executive director. “By becoming a CASA volunteer, you are ensuring that vulnerable children in our community have someone who is dedicated to fighting for their well-being, safety, and future.”

CASA volunteers are needed more than ever, as the demand for advocates continues to grow. Becoming a CASA volunteer is a way to make a tangible difference in a child’s life while contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

Never Lost, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families and improving the home lives of children across South Georgia. The organization serves as the umbrella for three key programs:

CASA Kids – Provides trained volunteer advocates for children in foster care.

Compass Kids – Offers critical support and resources to children, families, and relative caregivers.

Positive Childhood Alliance South Georgia – Focuses on preventing abuse and neglect through education, advocacy, and evidence-based strategies.

By connecting families with resources and providing courtroom advocacy, Never Lost is committed to ensuring a brighter future for children in South Georgia.

Anyone interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can apply online at www.neverlost.org/casa-kids/; call (229) 225-4338 or email casakids@neverlost.org.