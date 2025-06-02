State tax rebates on the way Published 6:40 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

ATLANTA – The checks are about to go out in the mail.

The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin issuing one-time state income tax refunds to taxpayers this week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.

The General Assembly approved the rebate – the third this decade – during this year’s legislative session.

Email newsletter signup

“Because we’ve managed our state’s resources wisely, we’re again able to return money to hardworking Georgians who know best how to use it,” Kemp said. “Along with our acceleration of the largest income tax rate cut in state history, this latest refund is just one more way we’re working to support the people of our state, their families, and their businesses.”

Single taxpayers and married people filing separately will receive a rebate of up to $250, with $375 going to heads of households and $500 headed to married couples filing jointly.

The state issued previous one-time tax rebates in 2022 and 2023. Most eligible taxpayers who filed both 2023 and 2024 individual income tax returns in a timely manner, have paid into the system, and do not owe the state any taxes can expect to receive a rebate within the coming weeks.

Taxpayers can check their eligibility using the Surplus Tax Refund Eligibility Tool, available through the Georgia Tax Center, by inputting their tax year, Social Security or Tax Identification Number, and Federal Adjusted Gross Income.