GRPA district, state tennis

to be held in Moultrie Published 5:06 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association’s district and state tennis tournaments will be hosted again this year by the Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority.

The district tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday July 7-8.

The state tournament will be held Tuesday-Thursday July 15-17.

The tournaments will be held at the Lynda Moseley Tennis Complex.

The top four finalists in both girls and boys age groups 8- 10-, 12-, 14-, 16- and 18-and-under in the district tournament will advance to the state tournament.

Competition will be held in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Players can enter all three events.

A player’s age as of August 31, 2025, determines the age division.

The deadline to enter the district tournament is June 11.

To enter, contact Lynda Moseley at 229-589-1286 or contact the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority at 229-668-0028.