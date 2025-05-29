Vanessa Taylor returns

to Johnson C. Smith Published 10:28 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

MOULTRIE – Vanessa Taylor is returning to Johnson C. Smith University as the head women’s basketball coach.

Taylor, a former outstanding Colquitt County basketball player and member of the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame, previously coached the Golden Bulls from 2001-2012.

Taylor has won 331 games in 23 years as a head coach at three schools.

And she had considerable success during her first tenure at Johnson C. Smith, which is located in Charlotte, N.C., producing a record of 215-112.

The Golden Bulls made five NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament appearances while she led the program.

In 2010-2011, the Lady Bulls went 26-5, the best record in school history and she was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Coach of the Year.

She won the CIAA tournament championship in 2009 and the CIAA Western Division title in 2006.

The Golden Bulls are coming off a 9-18 record in the 2024-2025 season.

Taylor was an assistant at Lander University in Greenwood, S.C., last season and an assistant at Queens University in Charlotte the previous two seasons.

Before taking the job at Queens, Taylor spent five seasons at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., the last four as the associate head coach.

During her stint at Coastal, she helped build the program into a Sun Belt Conference contender.

Before going to Coastal Carolina, Taylor was the head coach at North Carolina Central University from 2012-2017.

Taylor got her first head coaching job in 1994 at Elizabeth City State, where she remained until taking the job at Johnson C. Smith in 2001.

She was a two-time CIAA Coach of the Year while at Elizabeth City State.

Taylor is the daughter of Mattie Taylor, a basketball coach at William Bryant High in Moultrie, and also a member of the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame.

She was an outstanding player at Colquitt County High under coach Julian Grantham.

A left-handed shooting two-time All-Region first-team selection, she averaged 11 points a game as a junior and 16.3 as a senior.

Grantham, also a member of the Sports Hall of Fame, remembered her as a player who “could think on her feet and did not let pressure bother her.”

Taylor then went on to play four seasons for head coach Tiny Laster at Tuskegee and was the team’s captain as a senior.

When Laster left to become the head coach at Hampton (Va.) University, he took Taylor along as an assistant and then helped her get her first head coaching opportunity at Elizabeth City State in 1994.