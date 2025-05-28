Colquitt notes: 2 more soccer

players make commitments Published 11:38 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

1 of 2

MOULTRIE – Two more members of the Colquitt County boys soccer team have announced commitments to play at the next level.

And both are heading to Georgia Military College.

The two seniors are Adrian Gallardo and Edgar Contreras Gallardo.

The two are not related.

Packers teammate Turner McDaniel has already signed to play at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala.

Of this and that:

• Four Colquitt County teams won Region 1-6A/Area 1 championships during the 2024-2025 school year.

The Colquitt County football team won its third straight region title last fall under head coach Sean Calhoun.

The Lady Packers fast pitch softball team won its fourth region title in six years, also last fall. The Colquitt girls were led by coach Taylor Barber, in his first season leading the program.

The Colquitt County girls flag football team, in its second year of existence, won its second straight area title earlier this year. The championship was the second for Kirk Woodall, who has led the program since its beginning.

And the Colquitt County boys golf team, under head coach Andrew Eunice, won the Region 1/Area 1 champion last month.

• Emily Allegood finished her outstanding women’s softball career at Florida SouthWestern State this season, posting a .404 batting average with three home runs and 33 runs batted in.

She helped lead the Bucs to the NJCAA World Series in Yuma, Arizona, where they fell to Northwest Florida 4-1 in the championship game.

The Bucs finished 56-7 after appearing in the national championship game for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

In 116 games during her two seasons with Florida SouthWestern, Allegood batted .399 with 24 doubles, 10 triples and eight home runs while driving in 81 runs.

Although she made only two appearances in the circle this season, she leaves the program with 8-1 record with one save and a 2.67 ERA.

She was a first-team All-Conference selection and a FCSAA all-tournament selection in 2024.

• The Colquitt County baseball program has announced its inaugural Performance Academy for players who will be in grades 6 through 8 in the 2025-2026 school year.

Sessions will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 2 through June 19 and will include weight room and field work at the high school.

The program will be led by Colquitt County Director of Packer Performance Stan Luttrell, who has 27 years of experience in training young athletes.

The sessions will be tailored for baseball players.

For information, contact Colquitt County coach Ryan Strickland at thomas.strickland@colquitt.k12.ga.us.

• The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will dedicate the Tommie Lee Jackson Jr. Aquatic Center at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 5.

The aquatic center in located at 605 Sixth Ave. NW.

A Moultrie native and graduate of William Bryant High, Jackson was inducted into the Georgia Aquatics Hall of Fame in 2023.

Jackson has had a long coaching career in Atlanta that included producing champions at the junior, Olympic, Paralympic and masters levels.

He will attend the dedication ceremony.

• The Recreation Authority also will hold the grand opening of the William Bryant Park mini pitch at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3.

The mini-soccer field is located at 735 Fifth Ave. NW.