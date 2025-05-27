Board of Education approves new administrators for 2025-2026 Published 10:23 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Board of Education approved three new administrators at their monthly board meeting in May. Kristi Gonzales will be the Director of Elementary Education, Ben Pitchford will be the GEAR Gifted Center and Gifted Services Director, and Brad Roberts will assume the role of Principal at Norman Park Elementary.

Superintendent Dan Chappuis said, “Each of these individuals brings a wealth of experience and expertise to help us continue moving our district forward. We are confident that with their leadership, we will continue to grow and benefit our students, staff, and community.”

Gonzales was the principal at Cox Elementary School from 2021 until now and has, in the past, been its academic coach. She was also a GEAR Gifted Center teacher, an Odom Elementary School teacher and Pre-K teacher and migrant tutor at Norman Park Elementary School.

When asked about her new role, Gonzales said, “I’m honored to step into this role and support our schools in creating strong foundations for every child. Together with our dedicated leaders, teachers, and families, we will ensure our students are equipped to thrive, lead, and make a lasting impact in our community.”

Pitchford was the Sunset Elementary School assistant principal from 2018 until now. He has also been a Colquitt County High School academic coach and the mathematics department head.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve the students of Colquitt County as the GEAR Coordinator/Gifted Director,” said Pitchford. “I will work collaboratively to support our students as we strive to inspire them to be lifelong learners, critical thinkers, and leaders.”

Roberts was the Okapilco Elementary assistant principal from 2021 until now. He has also been the interim assistant principal at Willie J. Williams Middle School and a mathematics and special education teacher, there, as well.

Roberts said, “I am excited and grateful for this opportunity. I truly believe that leading a school is not about being the boss but about collaborating for the betterment of all students. I look forward to collaborating with the amazing Norman Park Elementary team and continuing their great work each day.”

Colquitt County School District serves over 8,500 students across thirteen schools and three programs. The district employs just over 1,400 certified and classified staff members. For enrollment, employment, or student achievement information, please visit www.colquitt.k12.ga.us.