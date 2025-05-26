Who’s News for May 26, 2025 Published 2:21 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

Powell graduates from Tiftarea Academy

TIFTON — Charles Harrison Powell of Colquitt County was among 34 graduates of Tiftarea Academy’s Class of 2025.

The private school in Chula held a graduation service Friday at Tifton’s First Baptist Church.

Edmondson named to Dean’s List at Jax State

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Thomas Gage Edmondson of Moultrie has been named to the Dean’s List at Jacksonville State University for his outstanding academic performance over the Spring 2025 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.

Dusty Power named to SNHU president’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dusty Power of Doerun has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Spring 2025 president’s list. The spring terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Wilson named to SNHU Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tyler Wilson of Omega has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Spring 2025 Dean’s List. The spring terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Bishop named Piedmont University Dean’s Scholar

DEMOREST, Ga. — Piedmont University congratulates Margaret Bishop of Moultrie, who was among 285-plus students named Dean’s Scholars for the Spring 2025 semester.

Students earn the Dean’s Scholar designation by achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.

Hobbs made the president’s list at Georgia College & State University

MILLEDGEVILLE — Emily Hobbs, of Ochlocknee was named to the spring 2025 President’s List for the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University.

Students make dean’s list at Georgia College & State University

MILLEDGEVILLE — Area students were recently named to the spring 2025 dean’s list for the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University. To earn distinction on the dean’s list, undergraduate students must achieve a minimum 3.5 semester GPA while completing at least 12 hours of coursework.

Area students include:

Ochlocknee: Reagan Johnson, Brittany Beckwith and Chase Blanton.

Dual enrollment students from Omega honored at Tift High

TIFTON — Tift County High School students enrolled in Southern Regional Technical College’s Dual Enrollment program celebrated their completion of the Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) certification with a special pinning ceremony May 6. This marks the first group of CNA students completing the program since SRTC reintroduced it as a dual enrollment offering at Tift County High School last year.

Three of the graduating students are from Omega: Adrianna Rojas, Maite Torres and Valeria Torres.

SRTC nursing graduates honored in pinning ceremony

THOMASVILLE — On May 6, Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Moultrie during which 44 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students from the SRTC-Tifton and SRTC-Thomasville cohorts received their nursing pins. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students is eligible to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony on July 29 and will officially be Registered Nurses (RN) pending the passage of their board exams.

The Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) graduates include:

Moultrie: Abigail Fonseca, Haley Henson, Jacqueline Mejia, Deep Patel, Noelia Sanchez.

Pavo: Nicholas Hall.

Ochlocknee: Brittanie Keister, Linnea Stroud, Tara Warden.

Benton among 300-plus Piedmont University spring graduates

DEMOREST, Ga. — On Friday, May 9, in two ceremonies, Piedmont conferred undergraduate degrees to more than 205 students, including 148 first-generation students and 164 graduate students, who earned masters, EdS, and doctorate degrees. The ceremonies were held at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus.

Graduates included Brittany Benton of Norman Park, who earned an Education Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction Ini Cert.

The Hon. Douglas Collins, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, delivered the keynote address at both ceremonies.

Medical Assisting students recognized in pinning ceremony

THOMASVILLE — On April 30, Southern Regional Technical College recognized four graduating Medical Assisting students at a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Moultrie, honoring their achievements. The students received pins and small gifts in honor of their accomplishments. The graduating Medical Assisting students include Shayla Edwards of Meigs.

Each of the graduating students completed multiple semesters of rigorous prerequisite and occupational coursework, including a series of clinical rotations at local medical offices. The students completed the American Association of Medical Assistants Certified Medical Assistant exam with a 100% pass rate. This designation represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board of the AAMA.

University of North Georgia announces dean’s lists for spring 2025

DAHLONEGA — The deans of each of UNG’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for Spring 2025.

Dean’s list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.

Dean’s list honorees include:

Coolidge: Dayton Hurst.

Moultrie: Kayla Scroggins.

Omega: Isabela Soto.

Jackson recognized by UNG president for earning 4.0 GPA

DAHLONEGA — Anita Jackson of Moultrie has been named to the president’s Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during spring 2025.

UNG confers degrees for Spring 2025 graduates

DAHLONEGA — For the spring 2025 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded almost 1,700 degrees and certificates to graduates. More than half of the graduates participated in the spring commencement ceremonies held May 14-15 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.

Among them were:

— Aidan Crawford of Coolidge, who graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.

— Celia Smith of Moultrie, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.