Solemn ceremony marks Memorial Day Published 2:29 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

MOULTRIE — The Rev. Dr. David Benton compared the sacrifices of U.S. servicemen to the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross.

His sermon was the keynote address during the annual Memorial Day commemoration at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens Monday morning.

Benton, pastor of Doerun First Baptist Church, used the scripture of John 15:13: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

“Jesus went to the cross on our behalf,” he reminded the assembly.

Himself a veteran, Benton recalled during his own service how he was supported by his fellow soldiers, by the family at home praying for him and by the presence of Christ.

He told the story of Pvt. James Hall, who died during an attack in Afghanistan. Hall’s mother gave him a Bible when he was deployed, and it was found in his backpack after he was killed. Within it was a note that read, “If I fall, I fall with Christ by my side.”

Benton said sacrifices such as Jesus’s and Hall’s call all of us to sacrifice for one another.

The Memorial Day commemoration began with the arrival of the Patriot Guard Riders on their motorcycles, an invocation by Katrina McIntosh of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and presentation of the colors by Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC Color Guard. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Cadet Dyi’Quarius James of the CCHS Junior ROTC.

Wreaths were dedicated by the John Benning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and by American Legion Post 324. Those wreaths and others were placed at the Colquitt County War Memorial on the Courthouse Square in a separate ceremony later in the morning.

Music was provided by Penny and Mark Hancock. Mellanie Benton sang “God Bless the USA.”

The American Legion Tri-County Memorial Team fired a 21-gun salute, and Colquitt County High School band director Ryan Borger played Taps.