Packer summer campers Published 11:26 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Youngsters in kindergarten through fifth grade took part two days learning the world of Hawgball at the 2025 Summer Camp. Each morning began with learning the proper way to stand for the National Anthem and honoring the game and country. On Thursday, the focus was defensive fundamentals and helping players build a solid foundation. On Friday, the Packer offensive system was introduced, capped by coach-pitch scrimmages in which players got to showcase their new skills.