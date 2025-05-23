Suspect arrested on

suspicion of lewd behavior Published 1:16 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Christopher Martin, a resident of Colquitt County, following an investigation into reports of suspicious behavior at Main Street Park, located at 1220 S. Main St.

On April 30, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip via its Facebook page from a concerned citizen, reporting a white male driving a gold Dodge truck, engaging in suspicious activity at Main Street Park.

The individual was observed parking, remaining in the vehicle, and, on one occasion, making repetitive arm motions that suggested inappropriate behavior in the presence of children and adults, the sheriff’s office report posted to Facebook said. It was reported that similar incidents took place involving the same man, later seen driving a black Dodge truck, after May 5. On May 19, there was another report that the man was back at Main Street Park in the black truck.

Investigators confirmed the gold Dodge truck was registered to a Martin subject of Moultrie and the black Dodge truck was a rental from Enterprise, leased to Christopher Martin of the same address.

On May 20, investigators from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance at Main Street Park. After seeing the black truck drive past the park and continue to the area of the pickleball courts on 12th Avenue Southwest, they conducted an investigative stop of the black Dodge truck, at the intersection of Third Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue Southwest. The driver was identified as Christopher Martin.

During the stop, investigators observed Martin with his pants and underwear pulled down, partially exposing himself, the sheriff’s department release said. A male sex toy and a bottle of lotion were found in plain view on the passenger seat, it said. He was detained and transported to the Colquitt County Jail for further investigation.

During the interview, Martin admitted to videoing individuals at these locations. A search of his cell phone confirmed his statement during the interview, sheriff’s officials said. Evidence and details are still being gathered to determine if his actions were directed at children or only adults.

Depending on the outcome of the continued investigation, further charges may be pursued.

Martin has also been criminally trespassed from all Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation property and Colquitt County Board of Education property.

If anyone witnesses Martin on these properties, they are encouraged to report the sighting.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office commends the vigilance of the concerned citizen for reporting these incidents. The investigation remains active, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.