Packer Bass Fishing Classic champions Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Packer Bass Fishing Classic co-champions were the teams of Canyon Cook and Braden Venet, left, which had 8 lbs, 15.6 ounces (the team was assessed a 1/2-lb penalty for being one minute late, which brought them to 8 lbs, 7.6 ounces), and the team of John Davis Summerlin and Hayden Hamm, right, also with 8 lbs, 7.6 ounces. In middle is Colquitt County bass fishing coach Will Stuckey. It was the first time for co-champions in the event.