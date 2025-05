Giddens Trophy winners Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

1 of 2

The Colquitt County bass fishing team duo of John Davis Summerlin and Hayden Hamm won the Giddens Trophy as its team of the year. The trophy is named for Kevin Giddens, a former Colquitt County coach who started the Georgia High School Association’s bass fishing program. The award was presented by Bryce Giddens, Kevin Giddens’s son.