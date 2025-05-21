Colquitt notes: Tyler wins

platform synchro at Nationals Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

MOULTRIE – Moss Farms and Indiana University diver Carson Tyler won a gold medal in the synchronized platform event and was fourth on 3-meter in the recent USA Diving National Championships at Auburn University.

Tyler, who had a fourth-place finish on the 3-meter springboard at the 2024 Paris Olympics last summer, won the synchro platform event with Noblesville, Indiana’s Josh Hedberg.

Tyler was coming off an outstanding performance in the World Aquatics Diving World Cup meet on April 10-13 in Windsor, Canada.

Tyler teamed up with Hedberg to win the silver medal in the synchronized 10-meter.

Then, just three hours later, he won the silver medal on the 3-meter.

Tyler and Hedberg finished with 387.90 points for the 10-meter synchro silver medal, with gold going to China’s Zhu Zifeng and Cheng Zilong at 437.25.

Tyler scored 447.65 points to claim the individual 3-meter silver, finishing 23.20 points behind Great Britain’s Jordan Houlden.

Of this and that:

• The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will dedicate its northwest pool in honor of Tommie Lee Jackson Jr. at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 5.

The Tommie Lee Jackson Jr. Aquatic Center is located at 605 Sixth Ave. NW.

Jackson is a Moultrie native and William Bryant High, Albany State and Georgia State graduate.

He is a longtime Atlanta area swimming coach and was inducted into the Georgia Aquatic Hall of Fame in 2023.

Jackson will be on hand when the Moultrie pool is dedicated in his honor.

• Colquitt County senior baseball players Brady DeRosso and Cook Tompkins have been selected to play in the Georgia Dugout Club’s Senior All-State Games scheduled for May 31 at Mercer University.

• Colquitt County senior soccer player Cason Haskin has been selected as one of the 31 Georgia athletes honored by Positive Athlete.

The winners will be recognized on June 5, at Piedmont Church in Marietta.

In its 11th year, Positive Athlete honors high-character Georgia athletes.

More than 6,400 nominations for the award were received.

Haskin was one of the six finalists for the Colquitt County King of the Award this year. He will attend Georgia Southern to study civil engineering.

• Former Colquitt County and University of Georgia running back Daijun Edwards has been released by the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

Edwards signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was released before last season.

He was signed by the Alouettes on February 10, but was released on May 13 after two days of training camp.

• Former Packer and current Florida State University assistant baseball coach Ty Megahee has helped lead the Seminoles to a 37-13 record and a second-place ACC regular-season finish.

The Seminoles will open ACC tournament play on Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

The Seminoles are the ACC runners-up and No. 2 seed for the first time since 2014. They have earned a double-bye in the tournament.

• The top-ranked Florida SouthWestern State women’s softball team fell behind 7-0, but scored 11 runs in their final three at bats to win their National Junior College Athletic Association World Series opener over No. 24 Crowder.

The World Series is being held in Yuma, Arizona.

The Buccaneers are now 53-5 and have won 14 games in a row.

Colquitt County’s Emily Allegood was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win over Crowder.

The Buccaneers play No. 16 Butler on Wednesday.

Allegood is hitting .407 with 11 doubles, four triples and three home runs for the Buccaneers.

• Two former Colquitt County football players who are now members of National Football league teams will hold youth football camps this summer.

The Jay Ward Youth Football camp will be held on Saturday, June 21, at Colquitt County High School.

The camp is open to youngsters in grades 1 through 8.

Registration will be at 8 a.m. and the camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon.

The Summer 2025 Mini Football Camp hosted by T.J. Smith and sponsored by The Gentlemen’s Club of Colquitt County will be held on Saturday, July 12, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.

The camp is free and is open to youngsters in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The camp’s aim is to enable participants to learn football skills, build confidence and learn lessons about discipline, teamwork and perseverance.