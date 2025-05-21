Colquitt golf team rallies

to second-place state finish

MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County boys golf team shot a 298 in Tuesday’s final round of the Class 6A state golf tournament to turn in a sixth-place finish.

Led by junior Michael Hall’s 71, the Region 1 and Area 1 champion Packers shaved 10 shots off their Monday score to finish with a 606 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.

It was Colquitt County’s best state tournament finish since 2017 when the Packers were second.

Cherokee, which was 5-under on Tuesday, won its first state championship by defeating Carrollton on a second playoff hole.

The two teams were tied after 36 holes at 9-under 585.

Region 1 had three teams to finish in the top six.

Lowndes was third with a 591 and Richmond Hill was fourth with a 600.

Freshman Cavin Hall led the Packers with a 75-76 for a 151.

Jacob Rowell shot 152; Leighton Hood, 154; and Reese Hood, 159.

Cavin Hall was 19th, posting the second-best score by a freshman.

Rowell, a sophomore playing his final tournament for the Packers, finished 23rd. He will play next season at Veterans High.

“The boys had a great year,” said Packers coach Andrew Eunice. “They all practiced and improved so much in the last few years. Leighton, Jake and Reese have improved so much to combine with what we had with Michael, Davin and Peyton.

“And Jake is such a great player and kid. We are going to miss him a lot.

Cherokee was led by Thaxton Cheyne, who tied for sixth at 145. Blake Spivey and Michael King tied for 13th at 4-over 148 and A.J. Burns was 26th at 153.

The state tournament’s low medalist was Ledger Conley of Richmond Hill, who shot rounds of 69-70 to finish at 5-under 139.

Harrison’s Kaiden Drum and Lambert’s Sahish Reddy tied for second at 142.

North Paulding’s Luke Friend of North Paulding was fourth at 143.

The rest of the field included Harrison, which was fifth with a 602; Lambert, seventh, 607; North Paulding, eighth, 608; Etowah, ninth, 624; West Forsyth and North Gwinnett were tied for 10th at 625; and Mill Creek was 12th with a 631.

Lambert won its sixth straight girls state championship and 11th overall on Tuesday, also at Kinderlou Forest.

The Longhorns shot a 216-205 to finish 11-under – the lowest score during their championship run – and won the Class 6A title by 69 shots over runner-up Lowndes.