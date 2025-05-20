Pack defense productive

in spring matchup at Coffee Published 9:24 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County defense was positively larcenous in its spring football finale against Coffee High on Thursday in Douglas.

The Packers, debuting a tweaked-scheme defensive unit in what was essentially a controlled scrimmage against the Trojans, picked off four passes and pounced on three fumbles.

“You can win a lot of games with those kinds of turnovers,” said Stan Luttrell, who was promoted to defensive coordinator this year. “And it wasn’t that the other team was just throwing the ball up or putting the ball on the ground.

“We were gang-tackling and creating takeaways. It was a culmination of what we had been doing all spring.”

The meeting was the second spring session in a row against the Mike Coe-coached Trojans.

Coffee came to the Hawg Pen last year. Both times, the coaches agreed to hold what was essentially a scrimmage rather than a traditional game.

“And I like that better,” said Packers coach Sean Calhoun. “I think we get a lot more reps and see a lot more of certain situations.

“You may not get all of that in a game.”

Calhoun said the Packers moved the ball well at times against the Trojans.

“We had some big plays,” he said. “But we need to be more consistent in the throw game.”

Returning starting quarterback Cohen Lawson did not play, but Arbaushan Curry, A’Zhiyen Alridge and M.J. Fowler all did some good things in his absence, Calhoun said.

“We saw some things to build on,” he said.

Highly recruiting running back Jae Lamar “did some good things,” Calhoun said.

Ja’Mari Stokes, Trey Edmonds and Jason Stephenson also got plenty of carries, with Stephenson, a rising sophomore turning in several big plays.

The offensive line played without projected starter Sawyer McCard, who is expected to be back in harness soon.

KaVon Thomas, another newcomer, got some work at center as the group tries to build depth.

The Packers lost outstanding seniors Amari Wilson, Jartavius Flounoy and Jah’Boris Fuller from last year’s 8-4 team.

But the Packers will have a number of players who saw considerable duty in 2024.

Among the veteran defensive linemen who are back are Ty’Mhyr Moore, Stacey Lambright III, Nyneson Jeudy Jr., Jacorey Anderson and Kam Gay.

“Those guys have wreaked havoc all spring,” Luttrell said.

The Packers defensive line will be coached this season by former Coffee High and Valdosta State player Javiontae Martin.

After two years on the Valdosta State staff, Martin will begin his first season as a high school coach this year.

Brayden Ruis is back to hold down the middle linebacker slot and Zach Palmore and Davion Enoch are among those also battling for playing time at linebacker.

The secondary has experienced players in Alfonso McNeil, Rysheed Fuller, Kaden King and Josh Alford back in the fold. Ni’Shawn Osby and Luke Strong also are in the mix.

“Our secondary guys have had a great offseason as far as getting bigger and getting faster,” Luttrell said. “Our speed development has been impressive. I really like how fast our guys have gotten.”

Against Coffee in Jardine Stadium, the Packers were swarming to the ball, Luttrell said.

“And with our speed, we’re making that a priority,” he said.

The Packers will continue to run an aggressive style of play, but with some changes that Luttrell favors.

“We done a lot of this is the past,” said Luttrell, who is starting his 27th season as a coach. “It’s just a little bit different.

“When we see a problem, we want to solve it with aggression. And we’ll be able to bring pressure from anywhere.”

Luttrell said several players, especially in the secondary, have been moved around and can play various positions.

“We’re doing a lot of cross training,” he said. “And the kids have bought into what we are trying to do.”

Calhoun said Coffee, which has gone 36-6 over the last three season and won the school’s first state championship in 2023, provides the kind of competition the Packers need.

“They are well-coached, physical and they play football the right way,” Calhoun said.

The Colquitt County football team will be idle from Monday, May 26 through Sunday, June 1, in the Georgia High School Association’s first “dead week.”

Then the team will have a full June before the second dead week, which will run from Monday, June 30 through Sunday, July 6, 2025.

The Packers June schedule includes three 7-on-7 competitions: June 11 at Florida State, June 18 at the University of Florida and June 23 at Florida A&M.

The Packers will send a group of players to a padded camp at Cairo on June 24 and June 26 and will play host to its own camp at the high school on July 14-15.

Colquitt will travel to Bainbridge for its preseason scrimmage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7.

The 2025 season will open on Friday, Aug. 15, when the Packers play host to Savannah’s Benedictine Cadets.

Luttrell noted that his son Jack, who played for the Packers in 2022, is starting his third collegiate season and second at the University of Arizona.

His older son Tre has taken a graduate assistant job at Anderson University under head coach Bobby Lamb.

Tre Luttrell was instrumental in recruiting former Packer receiver Zay Williams to play at Anderson.