Colquitt Christian Academy honors graduating class of 2025 Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

MOULTRIE — Colquitt Christian Academy held its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 17, celebrating the accomplishments and character of the Class of 2025. Eight graduates were recognized in a heartfelt ceremony on campus, surrounded by family, friends, faculty, and members of the community.

Ezra Walters, this year’s valedictorian, delivered a powerful address reflecting on perseverance, faith and the journey that brought the class to this important milestone. Salutatorian Jack Thomas Underwood did not speak during the ceremony. He had previously addressed his peers during Senior Chapel in April. He offered thanks to his parents and teachers for their influence and encouraging younger students to remain dedicated to their learning.

The Rev. John Myrick gave the commencement address, a message titled “Potholes and Speed Bumps.” He encouraged the graduates to continue forward even when challenges arose. Drawing from the life of Joseph in the Bible, Myrick reminded students that faithfulness through difficulty can lead to growth, purpose, and deeper trust in God’s plan.

Head of School Dr. Nestor Colls delivered the charge to graduates. He urged them to go forth and live as faithful, noble, and compassionate servants. These are qualities that reflect the heart of the Colquitt Christian Academy mission, he said.

“We are proud not only of your academic accomplishments,” he said, “but of your ability to speak thoughtfully, serve willingly, and lead humbly in your time here.”

All eight graduates have committed to pursuing college or technical training. The ceremony closed with prayer and celebration, as the Class of 2025 stepped confidently into their future.