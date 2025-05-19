United Way campaign sparks friendly competition

and pig kissing Published 8:25 am Monday, May 19, 2025

MOULTRIE – What do you get when you combine two powerhouse organizations, a high-stakes wager, and a great cause? One “unforgettable” moment—and a pig smooch to seal the deal.

This year, United Way’s 2025 Campaign, Be A Game Changer, saw spirited participation thanks to a friendly challenge between two of the community’s largest workplace campaigns: Colquitt Regional Medical Center and the Colquitt County School District.

In a playful—but what seemed to be an impactful—wager, Colquitt Regional CEO Jim Matney and School Superintendent Dan Chappuis agreed that the team who raised less money would have to kiss a pig. The challenge sparked excitement across both organizations as they raced toward their fundraising goals—all in the name of community support.

A few years back, this rivalry made headlines when Matney had to kiss a pig after the school system’s campaign more than doubled. That time, the “pig” turned out to be the PACKER Hawg Mascot, Boss Hawg, much to everyone’s amusement!

At this year’s United Way Annual Awards Banquet, the moment of truth arrived. The crowd watched with anticipation—and plenty of laughter—as the runner-up paid up. Superintendent Dan Chappuis, joined by Jeff Horne, Assistant Director of Federal Programs and Migrant Education Coordinator, took center stage and puckered up for the pig, delighting guests and showing true team spirit.

“Dan and Jeff were such great sports,” said a United Way representative. “They not only embraced the challenge, but they also made it the highlight of the day. Their willingness to support the cause with humor and heart means the world to us.”

This year’s workplace campaign results were impressive. Colquitt Regional raised $157,000, a 40% increase from last year. The second most coveted Chairman’s Award went to the Colquitt County School District, which raised $100,292.21, reflecting a 7.4% increase.

A special thank-you went out to Turner Hobby and his parents, Travis and Mandy Hobby, for providing the real stars of the show—the pigs! Turner, who is currently raising the pigs to show through FFA, said he first found his love for agriculture in Colquitt County’s 4-H program, an educational program financially supported by United Way of Colquitt County. His dedication and enthusiasm seemed clear to all in attendance.

As the banquet came to a close, United Way took time to express gratitude to every workplace and individual who contributed to the campaign.

“This fun competition is just one example of how generous and committed our community truly is,” said the representative. “Because of your support, United Way continues to make a meaningful difference right here in Colquitt County.”

With laughter, leadership, and a little livestock, this year’s workplace challenge seemed to prove that when it comes to giving back—Colquitt County is full of true game changers.