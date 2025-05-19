Rec Authority releases

summer activities schedule Published 8:58 am Monday, May 19, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has an entire summer of activities planned for both kids and adults.

To kick-off the summer, the MCCPRA and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library partnered to host Color My World, June 2, from 10 a.m. until noon, at Bert Harsh Park. This event includes an ice pop and interactive Pete the Cat story stroll, complete with colored powder, water and foam play. Children can meet Pete the Cat and participate in activities with the Rollin’ Rec and make a tie-dye shirt. The event is free to the public.

Adults

The Active Adults program is open to ages 50 and older active adults. Every Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m., are arts and crafts classes at the Ryce Community Center, unless otherwise specified.

Email newsletter signup

On June 3, participants make a flower print tea towel; on June 10, participants macrame a small wall hanging; on June 17, participants macrame a plant hanger; an on June 24, participants make a summer apron in the Shaw Sewing Room.

On July 1, participants tie-dye a t-shirt in the Tommy Meredith Gym; on July 8, participants make string art flower prints; on July 15, participants create a fabric bowl in the Shaw Sewing Room; and on July 22, participants make a rope bowl.

Can’t make Tuesday afternoons? Arts and crafts workshops are also Saturday, May 31, June 28 and July 19, from 9 a.m. to noon. Locations for these may vary.

On Friday, June 6, is the Active Adults Ice Cream Social, starting at 5:30 p.m., at the Ryce Community Center. This event is free but pre-registration is required.

On June 16, there will be a Prime Olympics interest meeting at 5:30 p.m., at the Tommy Meredith Gym. It’s open to all ages 50 and older. There will be a variety of activities to register to compete in including horseshoes, swimming, Wii Bowling, football throw, pickle ball, tennis, walking and more. There will also be team events like softball and basket ball. The Prime Olympics takes place September 20.

Open to everyone and free to the community, yoga classes are offered on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Ryce Community Center. At 9:30 a.m. is Chair Yoga, which can help with stress, pain and fatigue. Also, joint lubrication, balance and arthritis. Flow Yoga follows at 10:30 a.m., for those who want to stay for additional stretches. Stan Savage leads both yoga classes.

Kids

There are a variety of kids activities, camps and family events from May through July, starting with a School Holiday Mini Camp. The camp is May 22-23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Campers will participate in crafts, games and the Splash Pad, weather permitting. Snacks are provided but campers need to bring a sack lunch. The cost is $20 per camper.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be visiting Main Street Park June 10, from 10 a.m. until noon. There will be arts and crafts, a snack, and photo ops with Mickey and Minnie.

On June 23, the La Candela Flamenco Dancer will be performing at Main Street Park, at 6 p.m. She will share the art of flamenco through dance, rhythm and story. The performance is free to the public.

A Drive-In Movie will be hosted at the Ryce Community Center, June 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pizza and popcorn are included. Each child will receive a box to decorate like a car to sit in and watch the movie. The cost is $10.

In commemoration of the upcoming America 250 Celebration, there will be a Red, White and Fun Camp from June 30 to July 3. It will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day, at the Tommy Meredith Gym. Campers will participate in a variety of recreation and craft activities, as well as, the Splash Pad each day, weather permitting. The cost is $40 per student and space is limited. The camp is for Pre-K 4-year-olds to competed 5th grade.

Family Fun Swim at the Southeast Memorial Pool is July 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s $10 per person and includes a hamburger or hot dog plate.

Family Fun Swim at the Northwest Swimming Pool is July 26, from 10 a.m. until noon. It’s $10 per person and includes a hamburger or hot dog plate.

The Paw Patrol Pizza Party will be July 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Tommy Meredith Gym in the party room. Children can meet Chase, Skye and Marshall, plus, do arts and crafts. It’s open to all ages and cost is $5 per child.

A Back-to-School With Ag class will be July 29, at 10 a.m., at the Main Street Park. This lesson covers what things students have in their school backpacks and how they relate to agriculture.

On August 2, from 10 a.m. until noon, at William Bryant Park Pavilion, will be a Tie-Dye T-shirt event. Participants can bring their own white shirt or grab a MCCPRA shirt to tie-dye. This event is free.

Farm Bureau fun

The MCCPRA has partnered with the Georgia Farm Bureau to offer some agriculture related summer activities.

Butterfly and Pollinators will be hosted June 5, at William Bryant Park, starting at 10 a.m. Kids of all ages can explore the life-cycle of butterflies and learn how important they are to agriculture. Participants will make hands-on crafts and it is free to the public.

Summer Vegetables from Colquitt County will be presented June 17, at 10 a.m., at Main Street Park. Participants will learn about vegetables grown locally. They will also use vegetables, paint and paper to make a work of art.

Summer Fruit from Colquitt County will be presented July 17, at 10 a.m., at Main Street Park. Participants get the opportunity to taste, smell and learn about what’s happening in the world of agriculture.

Park opening

The Grand Opening of the William Bryant Park Mini-Pitch is June 3, at 5:30 p.m. It will be an afternoon of fun, community and competition with mini soccer tournaments for kids ages 5 to 14. Food trucks, prizes, Atlanta United swag giveaways and a ribbon kicking are just a few things in store for this day.

The William Bryant Park Mini Pitch is made possible by Atlanta United FC Community Fund in partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation as they tackle their goal of constructing up to 100 mini-pitches in under-resourced communities across Georgia.

This mini-pitch is also partially funded by the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted Communities grant that has provided $1.8 million to revitalize the William Bryant Park Complex.

“A special thank you to United Way of Colquitt County for their continued partnership and support,” stated MCCPRA.

Stay tuned for details and registration info by visiting the MCCPRA event page on Facebook and checking out the latest updates soon at www.mccpra.com.