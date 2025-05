Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Friday Published 9:30 am Monday, May 19, 2025

A wreath was placed at the law enforcement memorial, on the courthouse square, during the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service, Friday. In the background, Katherine Bedwell, the wife of Captain Justin Bedwell of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, who died in the line of duty on March 1, 2021, speaks with Sheriff Rod Howell and Police Chief Chad Castleberry.