Federated Guild presents

its annual scholarship Published 8:49 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Charlotte Wingate from the Moultrie Federated Guild Education Committee presented the MFG 2025 Scholarship to Caitlin Griner. From the left are her family members brother, James Griner; mother, Christin Griner; grandmother and MFG member, Sheila Griner, Caitlin and Charlotte Wingate.