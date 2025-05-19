Events for Memorial Day

are planned for next Monday Published 9:18 am Monday, May 19, 2025

MOULTRIE – As Memorial Day approaches, several events have been planned to honor those who died in the line of duty.

On Sunday, May 25, American Legion Post 324 is encouraging citizens to meet at 2 p.m., at Westview Cemetery to place flags on the graves of the 450 veterans buried there. Families and community groups can select a section of the cemetery (some with as few as 10 graves) to place the flags while explaining the significance of the action to their children. American Legion members will be placing flags at other cemeteries on Saturday.

At 9 a.m., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, the 41st annual Memorial Day Service will be hosted by Cobb Suncrest Memorial Gardens. Stated 41 years ago by Bobby and Gayla Cobb, the tradition continues with patriotic music, an inspirational message and the placing of flags on the graves of veterans.

Email newsletter signup

At 10:30 a.m., the War Memorial at the Courthouse Square will be the site for a community wreath laying. Individuals and service organizations are invited to place a wreath to honor those listed on the memorial. There will be no formal ceremony, just a prayer and the placing of wreaths to indicate the community has not forgotten. The names of 181 Colquitt County residents are engraved on the War Memorial.

Memorial Day will close at 7:30 p.m., with “Taps at Sunset,” sponsored by John Benning Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The melody “Taps” is heard at Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the nation, a sign of respect and a tribute to those known and unknown who died in service.

According to John Benning Chapter Veterans Chair Nancy Coleman, “Congress designated ‘Taps’ as the nation’s official “Song of Remembrance” in the 2013 Defense Authorization Act. The playing of ‘Taps’ as the sun slips from the sky is such a reverent way to end Memorial Day,”

Prior to the playing of “Taps,” those in attendance will be invited to say the name of a service member killed in action while placing a remembrance poppy in a memorial wreath.

“Saying the name is an important part in making sure those who died in service to our country are not forgotten,” Coleman explained.

Poppies have been used as a flower of remembrance since World War I. This year’s service will include remembering those who died in each of the wars in American History since the America Revolution.

For more information about the wreath laying or “Taps at Sunset,” contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.