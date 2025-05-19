CCREA holds its last

meeting of the year Published 8:38 am Monday, May 19, 2025

1 of 3

MOULTRIE – The last meeting for the 2024-2025 year of the Colquitt County Retired Educators (CCREA) was held at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library.

President, Julia Dorminey called the meeting to order and Click Peters, president-elect, gave the devotion.

The organization presented Laura Keith, executive director of the Colquitt County Food Bank with a check. Members gave monetary donations throughout the year for the food bank.

Email newsletter signup

Next, Dot Mims, an emeriti member, was recognized for her attendance at this meeting.

Wanda Vickers and Carol Ann Horne presided over the memorial tribute. Members that have passed away over the last year are Brady Brock, Ivis Stokes, Jimmy Voyles, and Jennifer Rowe Morris. The organization donated books to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library in memory of each of them. Family members of the deceased attended the meeting.

Cora Jean Taylor recognized the 2025 Scholarship Recipients. They are Rebecca Ann Greene, CCREA Education Scholarship, Torrey Edwards, CCREA Education Scholarship, Emily Torres; Sarah Mashburn, Education Scholarship; and Ansley Lane Key, Dorothy J. Roberts Scholarship.

The CCREA Officers and Chairpersons were also recognized for all the work they do during the year for the organization. Then, they served refreshments and adjourned the meeting.

The next meeting will be held at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library, September 8, at 10:30 a.m.