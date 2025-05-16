Brady DeRosso signs

to play at Andrew College Published 4:52 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

MOULTRIE – Brady DeRosso was inserted into the No. 2 position in the Colquitt County baseball team’s opening-day lineup and was fixture there throughout the Packers 2025 season.

The senior center fielder hit .356, had nine extra base hits, walked 23 times and developed a propensity for fouling off numerous pitches before getting one he liked, and then driving it.

But that production was not a given entering what would be coach Ryan Strickland’s first season leading the Colquitt County program.

In fact, Strickland highlights one statistic that points to the DeRosso’s rise to a place on the All-Region 1-6A first team.

“He had no extra base hits the last two seasons,” Strickland said on Thursday after DeRosso signed to play at Andrew College next season.

“But he spent the off-season building his body and his strength and working on his swing mechanics. He built himself into a multi-skill player.”

And Strickland was pleased at how much work DeRosso put in “when no one was watching.”

Brady, the oldest of Colquitt County Hall of Fame baseball player Tony DeRosso’s two sons, had the speed to be an elite outfielder and he did not disappoint.

“With him, it was ‘If it flies, it dies,’” Strickland said. “He covered so much ground and made it look easy out there.”

His speed led him to tie with Bryce Roberts for the team lead in stolen bases with 11.

But his new-found discipline at the plate helped the Packers show dramatic offensive improvement this season.

“He had a 50.4 on-base percentage this season,” Strickland noted. “So you knew that half the times he went to the plate, he was going to get on base.”

And, he walked more than twice as many times as he struck out.

“You don’t see that much any more,” Strickland said.

Among his nine extra base hits were six doubles, a pair of triples and a line drive home run over the right field fence at Ike Aultman Field and Jerry Croft Stadium in the Packers first game of Colquitt’s doubleheader sweep of Camden County on March 7.

His offensive contributions earned him the Packers Tony Kirkland Hitter of the Year Award presented at Wednesday’s annual baseball banquet.

He also shared the Jerry Croft Leadership Award with fellow senior Cook Tompkins.

“He’s a quiet kid, but has great leadership,” Strickland said. “He has set a great example for his teammates. He’s made his mark.”

He also was one of the team’s top scholar/athletes.

Andrew College, which is located in Cuthbert, plays in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association.

The Tigers were 30-26 last season.