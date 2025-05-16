Arts Center celebrates 2024 accomplishments Published 3:38 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

MOULTRIE — The Arts Center of Moultrie hosted its annual State of the Arts Dinner on Monday, May 12, bringing together community leaders and supporters to celebrate a remarkable year of artistic growth, innovation, and service.

The event reflected on 2024’s accomplishments while unveiling new initiatives that will shape the future of the Center’s impact in the region, the Arts Center said in a press release on Friday.

During the evening, Executive Director Joy Yost shared highlights from the past year, including record-breaking attendance at events and expanded arts education programs, and announced the Arts Center’s new membership program, opening in July 2025, designed to deepen community engagement and offer exclusive benefits to members.

Email newsletter signup

The evening also included the presentation of the Evelyn King Vereen Service Award, an honor bestowed annually to an individual whose contributions exemplify extraordinary service to the arts in Colquitt County. This year’s award was proudly presented to the First Lady of Moultrie, Katrina McIntosh, whose unwavering dedication and advocacy have positively impacted local arts for decades.

“We are so appreciative of all of our supporters who give generously to ensure that we are able to continue to provide high quality arts programming in Colquitt County,” Yost said. “Our Patrons (now called Members) support arts programs in visual arts, music, dance, and drama. Because of their support and funding, we have reached over 22,000 people in our community in the past year.”

To learn more about Arts Center Membership levels and how to become a member, please visit moultriearts.org/membership.