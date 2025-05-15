Walters-Smith signs

with Central Georgia Tech Published 8:23 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County’s two-time Region 1-6A Offensive Player of the Year Amira Walters-Smith has signed to play her college basketball next season at Central Georgia Tech.

The diminutive guard will take her considerable offensive skills to the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association school that is located in Warner Robins, but plays its games on the Macon campus.

Walters-Smith, who was named to the All-State team as a junior, averaged 18.2 points a game for the Lady Packers as a senior last season.

The long-distance shooting and defense-penetrating guard finished her career with 2,074 points.

“I think this is a great place for her,” said Lady Packers coach Stephanie Cody. “She’ll be a tremendous asset to their program.

“It’s a good fit.”

And Central Georgia Tech has been relentless in its pursuit of the Lady Packers speedy guard.

“They have been faithful in recruiting her,” Cody said.

The Titans were 8-19 last season, but could get a boost from a player that Cody says “gets through the key in the blink of an eye.”

Cody said the school is getting an outstanding student as well.

“She’s extremely smart,” Cody said. “And she’s a bookworm. She always got a book with her.

“She’s as good academically as she is athletically.”

She played her freshman season at Camilla’s Westwood School, a Georgia Independent Athletic Association program in Camilla, where she scored 448 points and averaged 17.2 points a game.

As a sophomore, she moved to Mitchell County High School, where she scored 660 points and averaged 22.8 points a game.

She has been the Lady Packers leading scorer the last two seasons, also averaging 17.0 points as a junior in 2023-2024.