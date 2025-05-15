Kinetic: Broadband expansion project is complete Published 5:22 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

MOULTRIE — Residential and business fiber-optic internet provider Kinetic announced the completion of a $32 million public-private partnership with the state of Georgia on Thursday.

This fiber-optic internet expansion connects nearly 6,000 locations across Colquitt County. The company said it marks a transformative leap in next-generation broadband connectivity for county residents and small businesses.

The fiber-optic network now serves multiple areas, including Moultrie, Doerun, Berlin, Funston and Norman Park. Residents and businesses in these locations can contact Kinetic to access the new fiber internet services, which promise faster speeds, improved reliability, and enhanced connectivity for both personal and professional use.

“This is a milestone achievement not just for Kinetic, but for the entire Colquitt County community,” said Michael Foor, Kinetic’s president of Georgia Operations. “We are proud to deliver a service that will empower residents, businesses, and institutions to thrive in a connected world.”

The State Fiscal Recovery Fund contributed more than $21.3 million to the project while Kinetic invested $11.1 million, underscoring a shared commitment to enhancing digital infrastructure in rural communities, the company’s press release said.

Kinetic, the State of Georgia, and 25 counties have partnered to invest over $354 million in Georgia broadband infrastructure development since the U.S. Department of Treasury’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law in 2021.

“Kinetic’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and expanding fiber optic networks, especially in rural southwest Georgia, opens up new opportunities for education, healthcare, and business, ensuring that we are able to remain competitive with more populated areas of the state,” said Chas Cannon, Colquitt County manager.

This expansion was part of Kinetic’s strategic plan where more than 23,500 locations built in Colquitt County are now eligible for improved fiber internet services, the company said.

“This project exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships in addressing critical infrastructure needs across our great state of Georgia,” said state Sen. Sam Watson, R-Moultrie. “I commend Kinetic and Colquitt EMC for their vision and dedication to improving internet access for our residents.”

Together, Kinetic and Colquitt EMC have been expanding fiber broadband services across Colquitt County since their agreement in 2020.

“Our partnership with Kinetic has been instrumental in bringing high-speed internet to Colquitt County,” said Danny Nichols, president and CEO of Colquitt EMC. “We are excited to see the positive impact this extensive broadband project will have on our members and the broader community.”

Residents should call Kinetic at (229) 317-1607 or visit www.gokinetic.com to learn more about services in their area and products offered.

This project was administered through the State of Georgia and Colquitt County and was supported in whole or part by the American Rescue Plan Act State Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, a federal award granted to the State of Georgia by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.