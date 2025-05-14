HARRY MARTINEZ: Personal stability in chaotic times Published 8:34 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

In a world marked by nations seeking power, economic instability and civil unrest, there appears to be a lack of personal values and convictions that are based on that which is unchanging, God’s Word. Protests, violence and destruction, have become the prevailing means of venting frustration and anger. Clearly, something is amiss in the thinking of those who participate in such activities. That deficiency is in the spiritual realm.

Jesus offered to His disciples and all those who would place their faith in Him as Savior, a fantastic endowment … “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid” (John 14:27 NIV). Jesus was not speaking of world peace, for He had already warned … “Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Christ,’ and will deceive many. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains” (Matt 4:4-8 NIV).

Was Jesus prompting or supporting conflict and turmoil in society? Far from that! He merely recognized the consequences of man’s sinful nature that sadly expresses itself in all that is contrary to the peace that only He can bring into the human heart. Writing to the Christians in Rome, the Apostle Paul reminded them … “Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everybody. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Do not take revenge, my friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord” (Rom 12:17-19 NIV).

The words of Scripture bring accountability to a personal level. “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace” (Col 3:15 NIV).

The Christian cannot mandate the actions of others, but he or she can be responsible for theirs. Ordering one’s lifestyle in keeping with God’s Word becomes the most effective tool in preserving a nation. Paul told Timothy and fellow believers … “I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness” (1 Tim 2:1-2 NIV). Those instructions have the often-neglected word “all,” and include the good, the bad and the ugly.

The Apostle gives a four-fold reason for his admonition … “This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all men to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim 2:3-4 NIV). “The good” brings into view that which God is able to do in the believer’s life. That is always pleasing to Him … “for it is God who works in you to will and to act according to his good purpose” (Phil 2:13 NIV). “May the God of peace, who through the blood of the eternal covenant brought back from the dead our Lord Jesus, that great Shepherd of the sheep, equip you with everything good for doing his will, and may he work in us what is pleasing to him, through Jesus Christ, to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen” (Heb 13:20-21 NIV).

The third and fourth reasons given by Paul to pray for all men is that they may place their faith in Christ as Savior and then pursue a spiritual walk by learning and applying His Word in their daily lives. It is then that the Christian becomes the preserving factor in the nation … “You are the salt of the earth [land]” (Matt 5:13 NIV).