Sheriff’s Office releases information on Department of Homeland Security operation Published 10:37 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

MOULTRIE – Several weeks ago, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was contacted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding a planned enforcement operation in Colquitt County. As part of the operation, DHS requested a list of individuals in the county with outstanding warrants. CCSO provided a list of 11 individuals with active warrants for crimes against children, ranging from Aggravated Child Molestation to Cruelty to Children. The primary objective of the operation was to locate and serve warrants on these individuals.

The operation began at 5 p.m., May 12, and concluded at approximately 9:30 p.m., the same evening. Agencies involved included the Department of Homeland Security, the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division and Special Operations Group, and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

Unfortunately, prior to the official start of the operation, information regarding the presence of DHS personnel began circulating on social media. As a result of the operational compromise, efforts to serve warrants had to be halted early. The mission then transitioned into a concentrated patrol throughout Colquitt County.

Despite the change in approach, the operation led to the successful arrest of 12 individuals in Colquitt County, who had detainers placed on them by DHS. Charges among those detained included Child Molestation, False Imprisonment, Possession of Methamphetamine, Simple Battery (Family Violence), and an active warrant from Clayton County, Georgia. During the course of the operation, law enforcement also recovered one rifle and one pistol equipped with an extended magazine.

In addition to those arrests, a traffic stop, on Circle Road, for a moving violation escalated when nine individuals fled the vehicle on foot, prompting a large-scale law enforcement response. Backup units from participating agencies converged on the area, and two individuals were taken into custody as a result of the stop.

Furthermore, six additional individuals were arrested during the concentrated patrols conducted across Colquitt County. Their charges included Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, three counts of Driving Under the Influence (DUI), Probation Violation, a hold for an active warrant out of Kentucky, and various violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

At this time, there are no further operations planned in connection with this effort. The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all agencies involved for their continued partnership and commitment to public safety.