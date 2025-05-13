Blood drive planned for Friday Published 7:17 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

ALBANY — The American Red Cross encourages the public to schedule their May donation appointment before summer gets into full swing. Year-end school ceremonies, sporting events and celebrations are expected to fill evenings and weekends, and patients are counting on donors to also make blood donation a priority.

Moultrie Masonic Lodge, 617 Fifth St. S.E., will host a Red Cross blood drive 1-6 p.m. Friday.

By giving blood to the Red Cross, donors can help ensure blood is ready for patients in the most critical situations, the organization said in a press release. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now, the Red Cross said.

Schedule a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give May 1-18 will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Those who come to give later in the month, May 19-31, will receive an exclusive American Red Cross solar lantern, while supplies last. Plus, all who come to give in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a U.S. trip of their choice for two. Full details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/May.