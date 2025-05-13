Annual fishing rodeo
draws 78 youngsters
Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025
MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority’s annual fishing rodeo drew 78 youngsters on Saturday to the Magnolia Pond.
Near-perfect weather helped contribute to the large turnout for the event, which has been co-sponsored by Larry’s Bait and Tackle for 29 years.
Kudos also go to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for stocking the pond.
The winners are:
5-and-under age group: Boys, Beau Brown, 17 1/4-inch fish. Girls, Evelyn Mitchell, 14 1/2.
6-8 age group: Boys, Wyatt Massaro, 15 3/4 inch. Girls, Molly Lewis, 15 1/2.
9-12 age group: Boys, K.T. Fulton, 16 1/2 inch. Girls, London Gordon, 15 1/4-inch.
13-15 age group: Boys, Noah Tolliver, 15 3/4-inch. Girls, Harley Mitchell, 16 1/2-inch.
The Magnolia Pond is now open for public fishing.