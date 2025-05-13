Annual fishing rodeo

MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority’s annual fishing rodeo drew 78 youngsters on Saturday to the Magnolia Pond.

Near-perfect weather helped contribute to the large turnout for the event, which has been co-sponsored by Larry’s Bait and Tackle for 29 years.

Kudos also go to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for stocking the pond.

The winners are:

5-and-under age group: Boys, Beau Brown, 17 1/4-inch fish. Girls, Evelyn Mitchell, 14 1/2.

6-8 age group: Boys, Wyatt Massaro, 15 3/4 inch. Girls, Molly Lewis, 15 1/2.

9-12 age group: Boys, K.T. Fulton, 16 1/2 inch. Girls, London Gordon, 15 1/4-inch.

13-15 age group: Boys, Noah Tolliver, 15 3/4-inch. Girls, Harley Mitchell, 16 1/2-inch.

The Magnolia Pond is now open for public fishing.