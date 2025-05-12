Sunset Elementary recognizes its April Students of the Month Published 10:56 am Monday, May 12, 2025

MOULTRIE – Sunset Elementary School recently recognized its students of the month for April.

Back row, from the left, are Nathaly Barrera Cruz, Noah Abell, Abigail Pitts, Noah Hall, Justyce Lee, Brenlee Morris, Brenden Clayton, and Belinda Garcia Valencia.

Middle row, from the left, are Evelyn Taff, Hi-Zay James, Dallas Roberts, Khloe Hooks, Addy Smith, Trinity Fuller, Kaleigh Walker, Millie Simpson, Ella Butler, and Michael Lewis.

Front row, from the left, are Ahmet Sifuentes, Leo Hargraves, Natalie Dunn, Heath Goodin, and Riley Davis.

Not pictured are Jameson Necker, Celyn Orellana, Donovan Chavez, Benjamin Yawn, Charlotte Wheeler, Dalila Angel, Victoria Risendez Perez, Markis Jones, and Ansleigh Morris.

The school selected these students for exhibiting school pride in all areas of academics. Their teachers say they demonstrated good behavior, were respectful, and made good choices inside and outside of the classroom.

They each received a free ice cream and a $10 “star buck” to spend in the Sunset Elementary School’s PBIS store. They exhibited school pride and stayed on target.