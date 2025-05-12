Chamber awards agricultural scholarship to local senior Published 11:12 am Monday, May 12, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce’s Agricultural and Rural Services Committee announces that Lily Watson, a graduating senior at Colquitt County High School, is the recipient of this year’s agricultural scholarship.

Each year, the Ag Committee honors an outstanding student who is pursuing post-secondary education in agriculture, agribusiness, or agricultural education.

This scholarship is intended to support and encourage the next generation of agricultural professionals. It recognizes their potential to contribute to one of the community’s most vital industries.

Watson is the oldest daughter of Sam and Emily Watson. She has been accepted to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College this fall. Her dedication to agricultural studies and commitment to furthering her education in this field made her a standout applicant.

“The Chamber congratulates Lily on her achievements and wishes her continued success in her academic and professional journey,” stated the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.