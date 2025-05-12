CCHS seniors commit

MOULTRIE – A group of Colquitt County High School seniors joined thousands of others across the state, formally committing to becoming educators during a signing day held May 6.

Students at CCHS, who completed pathways in Teaching as a Profession and Early Childhood Education, therefore, signed commitment letters to follow a path toward becoming educators.

Paxton Crosby, CCHS teacher, recognized each student sharing their future education and career goals. She also shared the names of teachers the students selected as the individuals who most inspired them to become future teachers.

The celebration coincides with a statewide Teach in the Peach State Educator Signing Day. The Georgia Department of Education organizes the event.

The students who participated in the signing ceremony include:

Juana Bernabe-Tercero, Valdosta State University, special education teacher

Aubree Clements, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, art teacher

Makayle Conn, Southern Regional Technical College and Thomas University, kindergarten teacher

Gracie Hammock, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, special education teacher

Jada Hodnett, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, kindergarten teacher

Anna Grace Hunter, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, elementary agriculture teacher

Ansley Key, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, first-grade teacher

Iris Nunez, Southern Regional Technical College and Albany State University, second-grade teacher

Adriana Melendez, Valdosta State University, math teacher

Cadence Summerlin, Southern Regional Technical College, first-grade teacher

Abigail Weisbrod, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, elementary teacher

Conn and Key have also taken and passed the Paraprofessional GACE Exam. So, this makes them eligible to be hired as paraprofessionals upon high school graduation.

Also, during the event, each student shared their intent to return to Colquitt County to teach.

“Colquitt County would be honored to have you back in our district as educators, and we guarantee each of you an interview for open positions when you are ready,” said Superintendent Dan Chappuis. “Our goal is to nurture the success of our students and graduates. It would be an honor to welcome you back in the future so that you can carry on the legacy of developing future Packers Points of Pride!”