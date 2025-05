Calendar for May 12, 2025 Published 5:08 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

BOE retreat

Colquitt County Board of Education will hold its annual Spring Retreat on Tuesday, May 13. The retreat will take place at the Colquitt County Arts Center, 401 Seventh Ave. S.W., starting at 6 p.m. Topics for discussion will include Governance Team operations, budget considerations, and curriculum planning.