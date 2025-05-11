Kinsey, Toomer perform

well in state track meet Published 12:27 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County’s Ja’Shar Kinsey finished eighth in the high jump and teammate Bryce Toomer turned in top-8 finishes in his two events at last week’s Class 6A state track meet.

The meet was held at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton.

Kinsey’s 6-4 effort in the high jump was better than the 6-2 jump he had at the state Sectional.

But he couldn’t catch Tift County junior Jamari Johnson, who turned in an outstanding 6-10 jump to claim first place.

Like Kinsey, Johnson had a 6-2 jump in the Sectional.

Forsyth Central’s Elijah Simon was second at 6-8.

Kinsey finished tied with Hillgrove’s Jaylin Riley for eighth place.

Toomer finished sixth at the state meet in the shot put with a heave of 52-11.

Carrollton’s Tarrell Miles, who was first at the Sectional with a 52-7.5, won the state title with a 59-3.25.

Desmond Frazier of Lowndes was fifth with a 53-0.25.

In the discus, Toomer improved his Sectional performance by more than nine inches and took eighth place.

His throw was 159-7.

C.J. Gamble of Carrollton was first with a throw of 174.9.

Gamble’s Carrollton teammate Kadan Spratling was second with a 174.0.