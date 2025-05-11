Diving with the Stars Published 5:04 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

Moss Farms Diving held its first Diving with the Stars fund-raiser on Saturday at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center. Four male and four female teams, each made up of a Moss Farms diver and a member of the community, competed. The teams of Maggie Strange and Kellie Calhoun and Logan Griffin and Rod Howell being named the champions. Also competing were the teams of Kendall Deloach and Becky Reagan; Elizabeth Ann Hobby and Amber Hanberry; Austin Leigh Taylor and Britney Mobley; Trip Gregory and Rob Craft; Selah Huante and Owen Blank; and Jud Taylor and Franky Davis.