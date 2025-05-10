The Class of 2025

Valedictorian is Newman

and Autrey is Salutatorian Published 7:29 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County High School announces the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2025. Colquitt County High School will hold a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2025 on May 17, at Mack Tharpe Stadium.

Valedictorian – Carter Newman

Carter Newman has earned the title of Valedictorian for the Class of 2025, finishing with a grade point average of 103.597. In addition to excelling in a challenging academic program, she has been an active member of the 50th Regiment Band at CCHS. Her dedication both inside and outside the classroom reflects a strong work ethic and commitment to personal growth. She has been awarded the prestigious National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship and will attend the University of Georgia in the fall. She plans to pursue a degree in pharmacy, aiming to contribute to the health and well-being of others through science, innovation, and service.

Salutatorian – Blaine Autrey

With a grade point average of 103.125, Blaine Autrey has been named Salutatorian of the Class of 2025. He is passionate about medical innovation, technology, and solving real-world problems. In addition to excelling in the classroom, he has been a member of the 50th Regiment Band and participated in football as an offensive lineman for the Colquitt County Packers. He will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to study biomedical engineering. His goal is to conduct research and gain the expertise needed to design and develop life-changing medical devices. His forward-thinking mindset and passion for science position him for great success in the field of healthcare technology.