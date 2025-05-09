Governor signs major hurricane relief package Published 5:29 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

FORSYTH — Gov. Brian Kemp signed landmark legislation Thursday at the Georgia Forestry Association (GFA) headquarters delivering urgently needed relief to forest landowners and rural communities impacted by Hurricane Helene — a storm that caused more than $1.28 billion in timber losses across Georgia’s most productive forestlands.

The legislation, passed with strong bipartisan support, delivers both immediate recovery tools and long-term support to ensure Georgia’s forestry sector — the largest in the nation — can recover, replant, and remain a pillar of the state’s economy, the GFA said in a press release.

“Our farmers and foresters are tough people,” Kemp said. “Their commitment to moving forward after all they’ve faced is an inspiration to us all. There is still more work to be done, but I’m proud to sign these bills and deliver on our promises to the men and women who are the backbone of our state. I’m also grateful for the dedicated efforts of all of our partners in the General Assembly whose steadfast leadership and determination helped make today possible.”

The relief package includes:

— A refundable reforestation tax credit for planting and restoration efforts.

— A state income tax exemption for federal disaster aid.

— A sales tax exemption for certain farm rebuilding materials.

— Ad valorem harvest tax relief for landowners in affected counties — paired with state reimbursements to protect local government budgets.

These measures mirror the real-world needs voiced by landowners, loggers, and mills in the aftermath of Helene, the forestry association said. Throughout the 2025 legislative session, GFA brought together industry leaders, lawmakers, and agency partners to champion policy solutions designed for rapid deployment and large-scale recovery across Georgia’s forestry sector.

“Today is about protecting one of Georgia’s most essential industries and the people behind it,” said Tim Lowrimore, president & CEO of the Georgia Forestry Association. “This legislation reflects what landowners told us they needed most: direct financial relief, tools to recover, and the certainty to keep going.”

Georgia leads the nation in forestry, with 22 million acres of commercially available forestland, over 141,000 jobs, and $42 billion in annual economic impact. The forestry sector is foundational to rural economies, global markets, and environmental stewardship, the GFA said. Helene’s devastation presented tremendous challenges to all three — but today’s bill signing marks a turning point.

GFA expressed deep appreciation to the governor and legislative champions, including Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell, and Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, for acting decisively on behalf of Georgia’s forest landowners.

“We are deeply grateful for the leadership of Governor Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly who stood with forest landowners and rural communities following a generational impact to our forest resources,” Lowrimore added. “Georgia’s forestry families are resilient — and today, they have the support they need to clean up and move forward.”

More information about GFA’s Hurricane Helene policy work and recovery resources can be found at: https://gfagrow.org/hurricane-helene-policy-resources/.