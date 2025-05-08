NAMIWalks moving to Heritage Church Published 1:50 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

MOULTRIE — NAMIWalks, the annual fundraiser for the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has changed its venue.

The walk-a-thon will be held Saturday at Heritage Church’s South Campus, rather than downtown as originally posted, according to an announcement emailed by the organization about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Check-in will be at 9:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony at 10.

The announcement didn’t specify the reason for the location change, but did reference rain that is expected this weekend.

“Heritage Church has graciously offered to host us in their South Campus venue next to the Encounter building. A covered drive between buildings will keep you dry while unloading,” the email read. “The address is 844 Hwy. 33 S. (known locally as Pavo Road). Names of the 2 buildings are posted prominently on the outside.”