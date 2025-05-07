Stamp Out Hunger food drive happening this Saturday Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

MOULTRIE – The National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive is making its return to Colquitt County on Saturday, May 10. It offers residents a simple and powerful way to support local families facing food insecurity.

Recognized as one of the largest one-day food drives in the nation, Stamp Out Hunger unites communities in the fight against hunger. This year, however, all donations collected in Colquitt County will go directly to restocking the shelves of the Colquitt County Food Bank.

United Way of Colquitt County is partnering to coordinate the local effort. Therefore, it will be gathering volunteers and helping to host the event alongside the Colquitt County Food Bank. Together, these organizations will collect, sort, and distribute these donations to individuals and families in need across the community.

Email newsletter signup

Community members can participate in one of two ways:

Leave non-perishable food by the mailbox:

Fill a bag with non-perishable items like canned goods, pasta, cereal, rice, and boxed meals. Then, place it by the mailbox by 9 a.m., on Saturday, May 10. The local letter carrier will collect the donations during their regular route and deliver them straight to the food bank.

Drop off at the Moultrie Post Office:

Stop by the Moultrie Post Office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., on May 10. Volunteers will be on hand to collect donations and ensure they are delivered to the Colquitt County Food Bank.

With rising demand for food assistance across the region, the Colquitt County Food Bank depends on the generosity of local residents. Every can, box, and bag of food collected makes a difference for families who rely on the food bank for support.

For more information, please contact United Way of Colquitt County at admin@uwccga.org or call (229) 985-2627.