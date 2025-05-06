UGA celebrates class of 2025 Published 6:36 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

ATHENS, GA — The University of Georgia will celebrate more than 8,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2025 during upcoming commencement ceremonies.

The spring undergraduate ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 9 in Sanford Stadium. The spring graduate ceremony will be held in two sessions on Thursday, May 8, with the master’s/specialist ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony starting at 2:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

Area graduates include:

Email newsletter signup

Chula: Darden Campbell

Tifton: Alexis Hodnett, Allen Moretz, Amit Godara, Analeigh Brooks, Annabelle McEachin, Audrey Young, Chad Jones, Charles Miller, Dana Wells , John Aultman, Joseph Aultman, Kyari Oleander, Lauren Whitley, Madeline Kirk, Marisa Pearman, Michael Turner, Mohammad Sarmad Khan, Owen Manning, Sara Spradley and Bailey Pieplow