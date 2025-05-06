UGA celebrates class of 2025

Published 6:36 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By Staff report

ATHENS, GA —  The University of Georgia will celebrate more than 8,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2025 during upcoming commencement ceremonies. 

The spring undergraduate ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m.,  Friday, May 9 in Sanford Stadium. The spring graduate ceremony will be held in two sessions on Thursday, May 8, with the master’s/specialist ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony starting at 2:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

Area graduates include:

Email newsletter signup

Chula: Darden Campbell

Tifton: Alexis Hodnett, Allen Moretz, Amit Godara, Analeigh Brooks, Annabelle McEachin, Audrey Young, Chad Jones, Charles Miller, Dana Wells , John Aultman, Joseph Aultman, Kyari Oleander, Lauren Whitley, Madeline Kirk, Marisa Pearman, Michael Turner, Mohammad Sarmad Khan, Owen Manning, Sara Spradley and Bailey Pieplow

 

More News

Colquitt Regional earns 20th ‘A’ safety grade

Rewards offered for May blood donations

Thomas University Student inducted into Kappa Delta Pi

We can’t afford co cut Head Start

Print Article