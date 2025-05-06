Toomer, Kinsey qualify

for state track meet Published 9:32 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County’s Bryce Toomer and Ja’Shar Kinsey have qualified for the Class 6A state track meet.

Toomer will represent the Packers in both the discus and shot put events and Kinsey will compete in the high jump in the state meet, which will be held May 9-10 at Carrollton High School.

The two seniors qualified in the May 3 Class 6A Sectional A held at Westlake High School in Atlanta.

Kinsey was one of eight high jumpers who were tied for first at 6-2 after the Sectional A finals.

Also among the eight were Tift County’s Jamari Johnson and Valdosta’s Jamir Bradley.

Also in the state meet field will be the eight top finishers from the other Sectional held last weekend at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.

Six of those tied for first with jumps of six feet.

Toomer’s best finish at the Sectional was a third-place finish in the shot put.

Tarrell Miles of Carrollton was first with a 52-75 and C.J. Gamble, also of Carrollton, was second with a 51-8.

Toomer’s heave was a 51.35.

The top finisher in the McEachern Sectional was Marietta’s Demary Toney, who turned in a 51.2.

Only two other athletes broke 50 feet at McEachern.

Toomer finished seventh in the Sectional discus event with a 148-0.