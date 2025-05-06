Thomas University Student inducted into Kappa Delta Pi Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

THOMASVILLE — Thomas University recently announced that 16 outstanding students have been inducted into the local Pi Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, the

International Honor Society in Education. This prestigious honor recognizes the student’s academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to the field of education.

The induction ceremony was held April 24. Local resident Ashley Perez and 15 peers were honored for their dedication to studies and passion for teaching. Students must maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5, show commitment to education and be nominated by faculty.

Email newsletter signup

Kappa Delta Pi aims to promote excellence in education and fellowship among teachers.

Perez is graduating with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.