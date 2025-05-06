Municipal officials to gather in Tifton for May conference Published 6:17 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

TIFTON, Ga. – The City of Tifton is set to host city leaders from all across Georgia May 7-9 for the Georgia Municipal Association’s Small Cities Conference.

GMA’s Small Cities Conference is designed to provide various city officials and staff the opportunity to meet, network and discuss topics that are most relevant to small cities.

Emily Davenport, GMA member services consultant, discussed the upcoming conference.

“We’re thrilled to be in South Georgia for the 2025 Small Cities Conference and proud to have all 12 of GMA’s districts represented here in Tifton,” Davenport said. “It’s a powerful opportunity for leaders from across the state to share ideas, connect, and continue building stronger communities together.”

This year’s theme is “Building Stronger Communities,” and the conference will be filled with informative sessions and ample opportunities to connect with agencies that provide essential resources to help streamline city operations.

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith and Urban Redevelopment Agency Chair Tyler Riddle will be teaching a course titled, “Pathways to Progress: Leading the Change in Redevelopment” that will take place on May 7. The course will incorporate discussion of Tifton urban redevelopment projects, such as the Bateman Youth Center and Nine Oaks Apartments.

Tifton residents may notice increased traffic around the downtown Tifton area this Wednesday and Thursday evenings as conference attendees enjoy and learn about our historic downtown area.

The Small Cities Conference is sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association.

To learn more about GMA, visit gacities.com.