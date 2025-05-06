Maule Air named a ‘Small Business ROCK STAR’ in Georgia Published 9:13 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Economic Development names Maule Air, Inc. as one of five Small Business “ROCK STARS.” This was a part of the state’s celebration of Georgia Small Business Week 2025, recognized May 4-10.

“It is a great honor to be a 2025 Georgia Small Business ROCK STAR,” said President Brent Maule. “Georgia has been our home since 1968 and moving our family business to Moultrie, Georgia was the best decision my grandfather could have made for us. We are thankful to live in such a great community.”

Accordingly, the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s and Georgia Economic Developers Association’s digital platforms will feature Maule Air, Inc.

Email newsletter signup

“Congratulations to Moultrie’s Maule Air, Inc. for receiving the State of Georgia Department of Economic Development ROCK STAR Award! Maule Air has been an outstanding corporate citizen of Moultrie and Colquitt County since 1968. This company has been an ambassador for our community, bringing attention to us in their business relationships from all over the world,” said Mayor Bill McIntosh.

“We are fortunate that Belford Maule chose Moultrie for the site for his company years ago. Maule Air has been a valuable employer in a very specialized industry. The quality of its products is highly regarded far and wide and brings credit to this organization. The Maule family has been highly supportive of this community in so many areas in the past years, and this has continued under the present leadership of Brent Maule. On behalf of our City and County, we extend a huge ‘thank you’ to Maule Air for its many contributions and a hearty congratulations on receiving this prestigious and well-deserved recognition as a State of Georgia ROCK STAR business,” he also said.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development, along with the Georgia Economic Developers Association, created the Small Business ROCK STAR awards. So that it was a way to salute the innovations, outreach, and impact of the state’s small businesses. Each of this year’s winners have fewer than 300 full-time employees and support charitable programs in their communities. Also, they were founded in the State of Georgia.

“It’s an honor for one of our own businesses to be recognized; Maule has been a family name in Moultrie and Colquitt County for over 80 years. They make a great product with greats parts and services. They are known all over the world. It’s rewarding to see the Georgia Economic Development team recognize such a great family company. They certainly deserve it and we wish them continued success,” said State Representative Chas Cannon.

“I am proud to congratulate Maule Air Inc., on being named a 2025 Georgia Small Business ROCK STAR. Their dedication to innovation and community impact exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives Georgia’s economic growth. This recognition is well-deserved, and I look forward to seeing Maule Air continue to soar as a vital contributor to our state’s prosperity,’ said Senator Sam Watson.”

For additional information about Georgia’s Small Business ROCK STAR awards, visit georgia.org/rockstars.