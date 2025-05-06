Colquitt Regional earns 20th ‘A’ safety grade Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

MOULTRIE – Colquitt Regional Medical Center has earned its 20th “A” hospital safety grade from the Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog organization committed to healthcare transparency and patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group assigns letter grades ranging from A to F to general hospitals nationwide based on more than 30 performance measures related to errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“We are honored to receive our 20th ‘A safety grade from The Leapfrog Group,” said Colquitt Regional President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Matney. “This recognition speaks to the work and efforts of our team members across all departments who strive each day to ensure a safe, high-quality experience for every patient who walks through our doors.”

Colquitt Regional earned perfect scores in several key safety categories, including computer-based medication ordering, safe medication administration practices, ICU physician qualifications, error prevention leadership, staff teamwork, bedside nursing care and hand hygiene. The hospital also scored 92% in communication with nurses and 93% in communication with doctors.

“Achieving an ‘A’ hospital safety grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I extend my congratulations to Colquitt Regional, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

Colquitt Regional has worked to ensure that safety standards are not only met, but exceeded at every opportunity. The hospital has implemented numerous safety procedures and protocols designed to minimize risk and promote the highest level of care. From robust infection prevention measures to real-time monitoring systems and ongoing staff training in error prevention and patient communication, Colquitt Regional’s safety-first approach is embedded into every facet of care delivery. This commitment has helped foster a culture of accountability and vigilance, ensuring patients receive the safest care possible each and every day.

“Earning 20 ‘A’ safety grades is a powerful reflection of the hospital’s excellence in patient care and safety,” said hospital authority Chairman John Griffin. “I applaud the entire Colquitt Regional team for continually raising the bar and delivering care that our community can trust.”

Supporting this culture of excellence is Colquitt Regional’s state-of-the-art Ameris Bank Medical Education Center, which plays a vital role in training employees and medical learners from across the region. This dynamic facility offers a variety of simulation experiences and skills lab trainings that help prepare healthcare professionals for real-world clinical scenarios.

By providing hands-on learning in a safe, controlled environment, the education center ensures that both new learners and seasoned professionals continue to grow, adapt, and deliver exceptional care. The hospital’s investment in education underscores its long-term commitment to both safety and the development of the next generation of healthcare providers.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program in the U.S. that focuses exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries — factors that contribute to more than 500 patient deaths per day nationwide. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public, with grades updated each fall and spring.

To view Colquitt Regional’s safety grade in detail, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org/h/colquitt-regional-medical-center.