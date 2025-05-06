Classic Collision is the

May Business of the Month Published 9:26 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce rectnly recognized Classic Collision as its May Business of the Month.

It was founded in December 2018, by Scott Whidby, who has more than 27 years of experience in the collision repair industry. Located at 110 Doc Darbyshire Rd. in Moultrie, what began as a 5,500 square foot facility with six employees has expanded into a 24,000 square-foot operation with a team of 22 dedicated professionals.

Classic Collision offers state-of-the-art collision repair services, using the latest technology and equipment in the industry. Their skilled team brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, ensuring every customer receives top-tier service.

Email newsletter signup

“Customer service is our number one priority,” Whidby said. “We stand behind and guarantee our work for as long as the customer owns their vehicle.”

Their commitment goes beyond the garage—Classic Collision is deeply rooted in the Moultrie-Colquitt County community, supporting local businesses, teams and fundraising initiatives. On several occasions, employees have even driven three to four hours to pick up parts to ensure repairs are completed on time — just one example of their dedication to excellence.

Looking ahead, Classic Collision’s goal remains clear: to continue delivering exceptional, dependable service to the community they are proud to be part of.

For more information or to schedule service, call (229) 985-0001.